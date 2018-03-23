Author hosts signing for book about gratitude

Mavity said it took him three to four years to write his book.

An Author who lived in Quincy for twelve years and has spent 25 years in law enforcement is having a book signing on Saturday.

Author of T.H.A.N.K. Y.O.U., Thomas Mavity, said the idea of the book came to him in a dream three to four year ago. The book is about gratitude and using positive words and actions. He said he would recommend his book to someone who is trying to do better in life.

"If your having any difficulties in life, mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually, it's all a balance in life," said Mavity. "If you want to read some stories that might touch your heart, because that's what I really want to do is touch people's hearts and give them an avenue to do better for themselves."

His book signing will be on Saturday at Casteel's in Pittsfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, March 29 at the Pittsfield Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m.