Construction crews on the Champ Clark Bridge complete milestone

Six months after the groundbreaking for a new Champ Clark Bridge, construction on the $60 million project is starting to take shape.

All the underwater work for the eight drilled shafts is now complete.

"We test the shaft for its integrity and make sure there's no voids or anything," said TJ Colombatto, project manager for Massman Construction.

Colombatto says crews are now focusing their efforts on the concrete substructure.

"There's always hick-ups in construction but nothing major," said Colombatto.

Colombatto says the community has rallied behind the project, helping to make the work more efficient.

"A lot of the communities we go into they see the construction as a hindrance," says Colombatto. "This community, they love it. They're so happy to get a new bridge."

One of the reasons why residents are excited is the safety aspect. The new bridge will have wider lanes, making it not only more comfortable for drivers but easier for trade as well.

"It really helps interstate commerce," said Hal Smith, Springfield director for Congressman Darin LaHood.

Smith says better infrastructure means better economic opportunities.

"As a transportation hub of the country in Illinois, most of the product that moves from one side of the country to the other, 80 percent of it moves through Illinois," said Smith. "The better our roads and highways can be, the more jobs we will have. "

The next phase of construction will be to work on the piers in the water. Massman Construction expects the project to be completed by fall of next year.

There will be a public meeting on Saturday to update residents on the construction process. The meeting will be held at 10 am Saturday morning at 120 South Main Street in Louisiana, Missouri.

