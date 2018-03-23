Central's Nall continues dominance with added role

Averaging 11 strikeouts per game her junior year, it took more than a month into the 2017 season for Central's Jacey Nall to record her first walk. But in the very first game of her senior season, Nall walked a batter.



"I think it was just honestly just the amount of pressure that I had," said the Panthers' ace. "Honestly, I was a little disappointed in myself yesterday."



Yes, Nall walked a batter in a game. It was also a game where she would go one to strike out 15 batters and record her first win of the season.



"This year I'm not going to screw around," declares Nall. "I'm going to go in, get the strikeouts and not mess around with the batters."



Coming into the 2018 season with 712 career K's, a program record, Nall and her coaches don't expect her numbers to slow down any time soon.



"Hopefully her mindset is in the right place, but at the same time not satisfied. Hopefully she'll continue to work hard to improve each day," said Central head coach Amy Hildebrand.



But as one of the only Seniors on a fresh-faced Central roster, Nall no longer be counted on for insane numbers in the circle alone.



"I'm looking for her to be in the leadership role on and off the field an I think she'll be able to step into that," Hildebrand says.



"I've always felt like I've had a job," says Nall.



"Maybe that is what I felt like in the past, like I had a job. But being a leader, I like it. I like when people look up to me. I like how it feels to go out there and that the team looks out for me and that I need to perform."



And Nall has been leading by example, so far. She had a monster week to open the season striking out 15 batters in Monday's win over Southeastern, then tossing a perfect game in Wednesday's victory against Unity. She then followed that with a one-hitter Thursday against South Fulton.



In total the senior amassed 39 strikeouts in her first three games.

