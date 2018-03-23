Dress an Angel program celebrates 54 years - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Dress an Angel program celebrates 54 years

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The Dress An Angel program is completely free to families. The Dress An Angel program is completely free to families.
The program serves about 300 kids ages 12 and under. The program serves about 300 kids ages 12 and under.
Families picking out a free Easter/Spring outfit for kids. Families picking out a free Easter/Spring outfit for kids.
The Dress An Angel program is sponsored by the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. The Dress An Angel program is sponsored by the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.
On Friday, the children picked up their outfit for free. On Friday, the children picked up their outfit for free.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

For the 54th year, the Salvation Army is providing an Easter/Spring outfit and a bible to more than 300 kids in the Quincy area. 

It's called the Dress An Angel program, which is sponsored by the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.

Last month, parents came in to fill out an application, regardless of their income. On Friday, the children picked up their outfit for free. 

"It gives an opportunity for those who might be in need to have that new clothing experience," said Major Cheryl Miller with the Salvation Army Kroc Center. "It's so exciting to watch the kids pick out their clothes. They get the opportunity to choose it."

Each year, area churches, community groups, organizations and many individuals donate items and financial support for this program.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.