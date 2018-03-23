Dress an Angel program celebrates 54 years

On Friday, the children picked up their outfit for free.

The Dress An Angel program is sponsored by the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.

For the 54th year, the Salvation Army is providing an Easter/Spring outfit and a bible to more than 300 kids in the Quincy area.

It's called the Dress An Angel program, which is sponsored by the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.

Last month, parents came in to fill out an application, regardless of their income. On Friday, the children picked up their outfit for free.

"It gives an opportunity for those who might be in need to have that new clothing experience," said Major Cheryl Miller with the Salvation Army Kroc Center. "It's so exciting to watch the kids pick out their clothes. They get the opportunity to choose it."

Each year, area churches, community groups, organizations and many individuals donate items and financial support for this program.

