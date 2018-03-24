The People's Choice: MacKenzie Northup

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -- MacKenzie Northup's skills on the basketball court trace back to her playing days in the YMCA.



"I still remember in the (YMCA) league practicing moves and then I go into the game, 'okay Mom I'm going to do a spin move in this game.' Then I'd go out there and try to do it," Northup said.



Now three years deep into her high school career Northup has become a driving force at Central Lee.



"It's really fulfilling knowing that the work I put in has finally paid off," she said.



"It's rewarding to know that practice in the off-season really can help you."



Northup led the Lady Hawks in scoring this past season averaging 17 points a game and later earned All-State honors.



She was most impressive in the clutch shooting 84 percent at the free throw line. Northup missed just 18 of 114 attempts from the stripe.



"She's a girl that can break our press (and) she's a girl we go to late in the game because she's money on the free throw line," Central Lee head coach Tony Sargent indicated.



"There's just a lot of good things about her and she works exceptionally hard."



What you can't quantify is Northup's ability to lead. She has stepped into that role seamlessly.



"She assumes the leadership role and she doesn't shy away," Sargent said.



"At the same time sometime we don't run her as a one, we put her at a two or three position, and she's just as happy doing that."



Northup added: "I know to go to the next level you definitely have to be a leader, and you definitely have to be talking a lot. It's something I try to work for and I want to be able to help my teammates out as much as I can. In order to win games I think your point guard really needs to be able to direct people."



Northup is The People's Choice for WGEM Player of the Year after receiving more than 60 percent of the vote total, and an eye-popping 4,392 votes all to herself.



"It was awesome to see all the support I had," she said.



"It really made me happy seeing all those people out there who thought I did well. It was pretty fulfilling."