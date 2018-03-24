Friday Sports Extra - March 23

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(QHS Tournament)
Hinsdale South: 2
Quincy High: 0
Blue Devils: (0-1)
QND: 1
Ladue (Mo.): 1
Morgan Evans: goal
Lady Raiders: (3-0-1)
**High School Baseball**
Unity: 5
Serena: 4
Logan Voth: 2 RBI's
Unity: 1
Earlville-Leland: 3
Austin Cornwell: RBI
**College Baseball**
South Dakota State: 6
Western Illinois: 3
(Final/12 Innings)
CJ Schaeffer: 2-5, RBI
Leathernecks: (3-14, 2-2)
William Penn: 7
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 1)
Jonny Damon: 3-4, 2 RBI's
William Penn: 2
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 2)
Kole Watson/Tyler Smith: combined on 5-hitter
Wildcats: (8-13, 4-4)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
Central Baptist: 8
Nelson Martinez: RBI
Trojans: (6-19, 2-9)
John Wood: 3
Lewis & Clark: 7
(Game 1)
JJ Bryant: 5 IP, run
John Wood: 0
Lewis & Clark: 5
(Game 2)
Blazers: (8-8), one hit
**College Softball**
Maryville: 3
Quincy: 2
(Game 1)
Kelsey Martin (Maryville/Palmyra): 2-4, RBI
Maryville: 12
Quincy: 8
(Game 2)
Kylie Powers: 3-4, Grand slam, 6 RBI's
Hawks: (11-13, 1-5)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 2
Missouri Baptist: 10
(Game 1)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
Missouri Baptist: 2
(Game 2)
Trojans: (1-20)
John Wood: 11
Danville: 0
(Game 1)
McKenzie Hall: WP
John Wood: 2
Danville: 8
(Game 2)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Ohio State: 3
Quincy: 0
25-16, 25-9, 25-23
Noah Randall: 17 assists
Hawks: (12-14, 0-9)
