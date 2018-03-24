Public Works offers tips to prevent storm water pollution

Grass that will soon be cut.

With all the rain we are seeing lately, you'll soon be mowing your lawn.

When you do, Hannibal Board of Public Works is warning you about throwing you're grass clippings into the street.

Officials said yard waste can become storm water pollution and the buildup overtime can create big problems.

"The grass clippings go into the drain. It's harmful for fish and the water quality but it can clog up ditches and the conveyance system itself and cause drainage and flooding problems in the street." said stormwater coordinator Andrea Campbell.

Campbell said the safest way to get rid of it is to take it to the compost lot at 9th and Warren Barrett Drive.