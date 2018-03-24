Dozens of kids participate in Easter egg hunts across the Tri-States

Several Easter Egg hunts were held Saturday morning in the Tri-States.

At the County Market in Hannibal, dozens of kids filled their baskets with candy and prizes.

Parents said its a great way to get the kids out of the house especially on a cold and rainy day.

"We have a little one so we wanted to bring him out and spend some time with him. It's good for them. They get to run around and look for eggs to see what they can find. They get excited about the candy." explained Amanda Bainter whose kids participated in the hunt.

The kids said they had a blast.

"I went over to the fruity pebbles and got my eggs. Then I went to another spot but soon the eggs were all gone." said Chace Massie who hunted for eggs.

More than 2,000 eggs were picked up and organizers said they were gone within minutes.