Monster Garage Sale brings out the bargain hunters

All kinds of items were sold from clothes to antiques.

Thousands of bargain hunters came to the sale.

The annual Monster Garage Sale brought a lot of people to town Saturday morning.

150 vendors set up shop at the Oakley Lindsey Center to sell all kinds of things from antiques to clothes.

The event is put on every year by the Quincy Herald Whig.

Vendors said its an event that brings the community together.

"We've had a pretty good day. Met a lot of people we hadn't seen in awhile. Sold a few things that we didn't think we would sell and then didn't sell things that we thought we would sell." said Marie Lawless.

Organizers said a few thousand people came by today and admission was three dollars.