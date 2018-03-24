Hancock County man arrested for child sex abuse

Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Burnside, Illinois man Friday on multiple charges.

Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said 54-year-old David Omiatek was arrested on one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class X Felony, and three counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class II Felony.

The press release said the victim in the case was under the age of 13 when the offense was committed.

Omiatek was placed in Hancock County Jail, awaiting bond. It was set at $250,000.

If convicted, a Class X felony carries a sentence of 6-30 years in prison and a Class II felony carries a sentence of three to seven years for each count.