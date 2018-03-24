Saturday's Area Scores-March 24 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-March 24

Posted:

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(Quincy High Tournament)
Herscher: 1
Quincy High: 1
Addy Morrison: Goal

Hinsdale South: 0
QND: 4
Izzy Anderson: Goal, 2 Assists

Ladue: 4
Quincy High: 0
Blue Devils: (0-2-1)

Herscher: 0
QND: 2
Erin Barnes: Goal
Izzy Anderson: Goal
Raiders: (5-0-1)

**High School Track & Field**

(Illinois Top Times Indoor State Championship)

 Maggie Schutte (QHS):  7th in the Pole Vault, 10th in 60M Hurdles
Jordan Johnson (QHS):  8th in the Shot Put 

**College Baseball**

Quincy: 5
Rockhurst: 2
Matt Hilmes: 1-4, 2 RBI

Quincy: 1
Rockhurst: 0
Michael Nielson: 1-3 HR
Hawks: (13-6, 2-0 GLVC)

Hannibal LaGrange: 6
Central Baptist: 7

Hannibal LaGrange: 4
Central Baptist: 23

**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 9
Mid America Nazarene: 6
Cassie Burris: 3-4, 4 2 HR, 4 RBI

Culver-Stockton: 0
MidAmerica Nazarene: 3
Wildcats: (12-3, 9-3 HAAC)

