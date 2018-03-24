Saturday's Area Scores-March 24

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(Quincy High Tournament)
Herscher: 1
Quincy High: 1
Addy Morrison: Goal
Hinsdale South: 0
QND: 4
Izzy Anderson: Goal, 2 Assists
Ladue: 4
Quincy High: 0
Blue Devils: (0-2-1)
Herscher: 0
QND: 2
Erin Barnes: Goal
Izzy Anderson: Goal
Raiders: (5-0-1)
**High School Track & Field**
(Illinois Top Times Indoor State Championship)
Maggie Schutte (QHS): 7th in the Pole Vault, 10th in 60M Hurdles
Jordan Johnson (QHS): 8th in the Shot Put
**College Baseball**
Quincy: 5
Rockhurst: 2
Matt Hilmes: 1-4, 2 RBI
Quincy: 1
Rockhurst: 0
Michael Nielson: 1-3 HR
Hawks: (13-6, 2-0 GLVC)
Hannibal LaGrange: 6
Central Baptist: 7
Hannibal LaGrange: 4
Central Baptist: 23
**College Softball**
Culver-Stockton: 9
Mid America Nazarene: 6
Cassie Burris: 3-4, 4 2 HR, 4 RBI
Culver-Stockton: 0
MidAmerica Nazarene: 3
Wildcats: (12-3, 9-3 HAAC)