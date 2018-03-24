Ellison embraces new challenge at Illini West

It didn't take long after Illini West began a search for its new boys basketball coach for the Chargers to find their man.



Marion County head coach and former Highland assistant Justin Ellison was tabbed as Illini West's new leader on the bench. Ellison admits it was a hard decision to leave Philadelphia, Mo. but when the opportunity came to cross the river, he couldn't pass it up.



"Just growing up on the Missouri side in Canton we would always have a stretch in our basketball season where we would play Illinois schools like Payson and Unity. I'd (also) come over and watch QHS and QND a lot and so I kind of always envied Illinois basketball, he said.



"When you have the opportunity in front of you to be a head coach at an Illinois school that has had success over the last 10 years, it was just something I really felt like I needed to go after. "



The job at Illini West is just Ellison's second head coaching gig. And while Ellison says he is still learning on the fly, he is ready to take the next step.



"This will be my third year as a head coach coming up at Illini West," said Ellison.



"With the experience we went through, I just believe, overall, that everything I've been through, even when I was an assistant to when I was a head coach, I feel like I'm ready for this opportunity to go to the next level.''



Ellison inherits a team that advanced to a regional final game this last year. However, the Chargers will be losing five seniors including one-thousand point scorers Kennedy Gooding and Jackson Porter.





