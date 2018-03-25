Good turnout for the first Taste of Quincy

A silent and live auction was held to raise money for the Dream Factory.

Sampling the different food at the event.

The chefs competed for the best dish.

Local chefs prepared food for people to try.

The first Taste of Quincy was a huge success Saturday night.

More than 150 attendees were able to taste and judge food prepared by chefs from around the area.

It was hosted by Western Illinois Dream Factory and people heard from a child about how the Dream Factory granted his dream to go to Disney World.

"It gave me a dream and I got to go on something I've always wanted to do and I knew I couldn't go it," said Hunter Hildebrand. "So, that's how it impacted my life."

WGEM's Natalie Will was the host of the event.

All proceeds help grant dreams for local children who are critically or chronically ill