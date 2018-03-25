Quincy man arrested for home invasion

The Quincy Police Department was called to a home at 323 College Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The Department said in a release that upon arriving at the home around 1:25pm, they were told that Perry Nixon, 36, of Quincy had entered the home without permission, and battered a juvenile family member.

The officers also were told that Nixon threatened to harm residents in the home.

Nixon was arrested for home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, and assault.

After arrest, he was lodged in the Adams County Jail.