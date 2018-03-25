YMCA holds 'Splash Hunt'

There was an Easter egg hunt Sunday afternoon, and kids said it was a real splash.

The Quincy YMCA held its second annual Splash Hunt. Kids got the chance to gather eggs inside the pool, with a variety of prizes including the special egg.

YMCA After-School Coordinator Cristy Fuller said the event is a fun way for families to kick off the spring season.

"It's a treat to have the Easter Egg hunt every year." Fuller said. "So it's a good opportunity for families to come, and as you can see we have a great turnout so it's a lot of fun."

The YMCA also plans to host healthy kids day in April.