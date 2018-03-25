Governor candidate makes campaign stop in Keokuk

Iowa State Senator Nate Boulton is running on the democratic ticket, and he made a campaign stop in Lee County Sunday afternoon.

Boulton is running against five other challengers in the June primary.

He said he's focusing on making changes to the state. He believes funding education can unite urban and rural communities to make the state a better place.

"Cuts to education, translates to consolidation in rural Iowa, and overcrowding of classrooms in Urban Iowa." Boulton said. "Shared values and shared consequences. So when we talk about that healthcare message, when we talk about building our economy the right way, it's about making sure that we're doing it in small communities, large communities, and everywhere in between."

The primary election is June 5th.

Republicans had a response to Boulton's visit. Communication Director Jesse Dougherty said Boulton opposed middle class tax cuts and even voted against providing rural Iowans with better health care options.

Dougherty believed he would undo all of the progress Republicans have made.