Churches across the Tri-States celebrate Palm Sunday

Christians kicked off Holy week Sunday by celebrating Palm Sunday.

Services took place all over the area, including at St. Peter Catholic Church in Quincy.

Father Leo Enlow blessed the palms and members of the parish heard readings about the passion of Jesus Christ's death.

He said the mass signifies an important start to a week of reflection and prayer.

"It's really setting the stage." Father Enlow said. "When we talked about the mysteries that have saved us from the power of death and sin, it's really these Pascal mysteries; Jesus' suffering, his dying, and his rising. Those are central to our Catholic faith, and I think the faith of most Christian churches."

