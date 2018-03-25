Churches across the Tri-States celebrate Palm Sunday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Churches across the Tri-States celebrate Palm Sunday

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Palm Sunday was celebrated by multiple churches.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Christians kicked off Holy week Sunday by celebrating Palm Sunday.

Services took place all over the area, including at St. Peter Catholic Church in Quincy.

Father Leo Enlow blessed the palms and members of the parish heard readings about the passion of Jesus Christ's death.

He said the mass signifies an important start to a week of reflection and prayer.

"It's really setting the stage." Father Enlow said. "When we talked about the mysteries that have saved us from the power of death and sin, it's really these Pascal mysteries; Jesus' suffering, his dying, and his rising. Those are central to our Catholic faith, and I think the faith of most Christian churches."

You can find out Mass times at St. Peter by clicking here.

