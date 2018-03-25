Palmyra shakes off injuries to tackle new season

Just a few games into the season, the Palmyra baseball team has had more games canceled due the weather than it has played. While that doesn't make for a great start to the season, the Panthers have talent to spare.



"We have that great class of juniors and people coming up under them. We have a good class of seniors, (too)," said senior pitcher and outfielder Peyton Plunkett.



"With everyone working hard, working as a team, we'll get back to where we were."



Last season the Panthers advanced to the quarterfinal round and return a bulk of the lineup that got them there. Needless to say a deep playoff run is on the mind of the P-Town nine once again. But its isn't going to be an easy journey.



"Most of those teams that we played last year were young teams, a lot like us," said head coach Mark Loman.



"We know that it is not going to be any easier and we also know that it is the game of baseball. You have to make your own luck by working hard and working together as a team."



Before the season even got underway though, Palmyra was bitten by the injury bug, losing their starting catcher for the season.



The Panther's know who's on first but they need a catcher today.



"Everyone is kind of in a big rush thinking, who is going to catch and who is going to do what?," said junior pitcher and shortstop Nolan Wosman.



"But then we had a couple of kids step up and said, 'You know what? It doesn't matter where I can play as long as I can help the team out.' That really was stepping up big and helped us."



Now the job falls to Peyton Abbott and freshman Ross Arch. Regardless, the Panthers are determined to press on in the face of injury.



"Those two guys haven't strapped on gear and one of them hasn't at all," Loman says. "But it is a matter of just getting everybody on the same page and comfortable in their spot."



?Well so far the play behind the plate has been solid for the Panthers who have won their only two games of the season, so far.

