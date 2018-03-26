How rising interest rates could affect buying a home

Interest rates are going up after the Federal Reserve approved an increase on March 21. The target range is between 1.5 percent to 1.7 percent, according to chairman Jerome Powell.

Scott Hall, Business Chair with Hannibal LaGrange University, feels people will always be looking to buy a home and with record low rates no longer a selling point, home buyers may see lending companies get creative in their efforts to offer the best deal.

"Banks are gonna compete against one another anyway. they're just gonna find new was to create value to consumers why you should pick their loan over somebody else's," Hall said.

Although, people may choose to save money instead of spending due to rising interest rates, but ultimately the customer's decision for deciding when is the best time to buy, he added.

Financial Analyst Greg McBride who spoke with CNBC , said the increase can have an affect on current home owners with an adjustable-rate mortgage, and now is the time to try and switch to a fixed-rate, to prevent further increases.

