Woman arrested for meth and fleeing police

Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson reported that a Burlington, Iowa, woman was arrested in Hamilton Friday after fleeing police.

At approximately 11:57 p.m. a Hamilton police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the diver, Sophia M. Gregory, 19, attempted to flee, reported Jamerson.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Laurel Street. During the search, officers found methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia, Jamerson stated.

Jamerson stated that Gregory was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of hypodermic needles and DUI.

Gregory was held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting a court appearance, according to Jamerson.

The Hamilton Police Department was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.