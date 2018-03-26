Man arrested on burglary charges in Canton Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested on burglary charges in Canton Missouri

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported that a Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on burglary charges in Canton, Missouri.

According to investigators, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday to a call at a rural Canton residence. The victim reported that someone had tampered with their vehicle and entered their house, while they were home.

The Sheriff's Office reported that they later located David Gensler, 42 of  Black Root Falls, Wisconsin, approximately an eighth-of-a-mile South of the residence. His vehicle was found on a gravel road and Gensler was in possession of items that were taken from the home, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Office stated that Gensler was formally charged with one count of burglary in the first degree, a class B felony, and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, a 2nd-degree class A misdemeanor.

Gensler is lodged at the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 cash only bond.

