ITINERARY: Great River Honor Flight Mission #46

Great River Honor Flight #46

Itinerary

April 14, 2018



Following times are Central

1:30 am Check-in for participants of Honor Flight – John Wood Community College

2:00 am Guardian Briefing at JWCC

2:15 am Bus Loading

2:30 am Depart Quincy (buses will leave on time - no exceptions)

4:30 am Arrive St. Louis Airport (Southwest Terminal)

6:35 am Southwest Airlines Flight 1459 departs STL

Our clearance through security and the boarding process will be expedited by Southwest Airlines

Following times are Eastern

9:35 am Flight arrives at BWI (Baltimore)

10:00 am Board Bus for trip to Washington

Lunch and Video of Korea Memorial to be played during trip

11:00 pm Arrive at Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Note: Longest stop of day. Due to proximity, this stop will also allow for visits to Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Bus will unload close to Vietnam Memorial. Bus will load close to Korea Memorial.

GUARDIANS: Reminder that this is not a guided tour. This gives the opportunity for each veteran to decide how best to use their time. Keep total time at this stop in mind at all times so as not to rush.

12:30 pm Depart Korean/Vietnam Memorial for WWII Memorial.

12:45 pm Arrive at World War II Memorial (South Entrance)

Group picture to be taken

1:15 pm Depart WWII Memorial – Leave for Tour of DC/Arlington National Cemetery

2:30 pm Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery – Plan is to take our tour bus directly to the Amphitheatre inside Arlington. We will plan to see the Changing of the Guard at 3:00.

3:30 pm Depart Arlington – Leave for Air Force Memorial

3:45 pm Arrive Air Force Memorial (Dinner at AF Memorial)

4:45 pm Depart for Reagan National Airport.

5:00 pm Arrive at Reagan National Airport.

6:35 pm Southwest Airlines Flight 4177 departs Reagan National (DC)

Following times are Central

7:50 pm Flight arrives at STL airport/ Board Bus for Quincy.

10:30 pm Approximate time of arrival at John Wood Community College - Upon our departure from St. Louis, we will have a better feel for what time we will be arriving in Quincy for those picking vets and guardians up.

Updates on www.wgem.com/honorflight