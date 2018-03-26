Illinois State Senator on his Honor Flight Experience - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois State Senator on his Honor Flight Experience

Posted:
Sen Kyle McCarter Sen Kyle McCarter

I want to say again thank you for making it possible for my father to be honored on the trip to DC that you and others generously made possible. Dad went to heaven yesterday morning. He is now with many others who fought for our freedom. I suppose it might be 1000’s times more rewarding than when he was wheeled off the plane in DC, people cheering and shaking his hand. He was touched. I am a very proud son.
Please convey my gratefulness to your board for me.
Willing to speak on your behalf whenever it is helpful.
Sincerely,

Sen. Kyle McCarter
Illinois 51st District

