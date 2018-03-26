Student brings loaded gun to Keokuk High School

A Keokuk High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a loaded gun inside the school, according to principal Adam Magliari.

Magliari described it as a small gun that would fit in the palm of your hand. He said police were called at approximately 2:30 p.m., after school officials were tipped off by students.

The intentions of the student are not known, Magliari said.

Keokuk Police said the 15-year-old student is charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, a class D felony. The student was taken to the Southeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.

Keokuk Superintendent of Schools, Christine Barns, issued a statement.

"I want to assure you that our children’s safety is the district’s highest priority. With the recent national focus on school safety, it has increased the district’s commitment to raising our level of security," Barnes stated.

No other information on the student has been released at this time.