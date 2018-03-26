Fr. Totlon's sainthood case moves to the pope's desk

Tolton's grave is at the center of the cemetery.

A Quincy priest is getting closer to sainthood.

Church leaders and local historians talked about the impact this would have on the community.

Fr. Augustus Tolton, who served at St. Peter Parish in Quincy in the 1880's, is recognized as the first African-American priest in the United States.

His application for sainthood has now moved to the pope's desk for his approval.

Fr. Augstus Tolton is remembered across the city of Quincy with statues and monuments.

Bishop Joseph Perry with the Archdiocese of Chicago started the paperwork and local historians said it's advancing quickly.

"The congregation in Rome has passed it along and it goes to a couple of historical and theological consultants," Reg Ankrom said.

Ankrom said this is important because Fr. Tolton went through a lot, escaping slavery and then becoming a priest.

"His life is known for his history of long suffering," Ankrom said. "It's at that stage now. It is with the pope and presuming everything goes along, he will be designated venerable."

Quincy's African American christian community is watching closely.

Church leaders of different religions say Fr. Tolton's story resonates with everyone.

"That would be monumental," Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt said. "And I don't think just for the African American Community but also to the white community as well."

Sommerfeldt preaches at Central Baptist Church in Quincy said Tolton's canonization would demonstrate what Quincy has become.

"Racial tensions are being broken down and they no longer have a hold on the church like they used to," Sommerfeldt said.

Ankrom said the next step is approving the two miracles and there are already a few cases getting reviewed.

"Two miracles have been suggested," Ankrom said. "People have prayed for the intercession of Fr. Tolton. One was life saving, I am not sure what the other one was, but two have been around. The good news is, he is on his way to sainthood and we believe that we will see that."

Quincy native, Father Darren Zehnle, is in Rome studying and is keeping Ankrom and others updated on the status of Tolton's sainthood.