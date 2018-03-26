Emergency managers prepare for spring flooding

Emergency managers are monitoring the flood levels on the river as rain continues to fall.



John Simon, Director of Adams County Emergency Management said river levels rise every year and rain is the biggest factor.

He said when winter weather from the north travels down and hits the area at the same time as a heavy rain storm, it causes flooding.

He said a heavy down pour is what people need to be most aware of.

"Those ultimately may be the most dangerous types of incidents because they are at night, the roads aren't normally flooded, and that's what may get them into trouble," Simon said. "That's why people shouldn't drive through flowing water."

He said he monitors the forecast and conditions over a seven to ten day period.