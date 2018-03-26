Flash flooding closes Tri-State roads

Much of the area around Highway F was covered in floodwater.

Water was seen flowing across Highway F after Spencer Creek overflowed its banks.

Heavy rain left many Tri-State roads covered with water Monday, as Flash Flood Warnings were issued for several areas.

The most significant issues were in Northeast Missouri.

Highway V, east of New London, Missouri, near the Salt River was partially covered Monday evening.

MoDOT crews closed Route F, southeast of Center, Missouri, after water from Spencer Creek overflowed its banks and spilled onto the roadway.

Flooding also resulted in the closing of several other Missouri roads, including Highways C, B and 154 in Ralls County, Routes D and 15 in Monroe County and Route N in Shelby County.

Transportation officials in Iowa and Illinois didn't report any major road closures due to flooding.

