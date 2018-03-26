Fire damages Donnellson home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire damages Donnellson home

Posted:
DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Fire heavily damaged a home in rural Lee County Monday afternoon.

Donnellson Fire Chief Fred Hoyer says the home off of 130th Avenue caught fire around 4 p.m. Hoyer says the kitchen was destroyed and the rest of the home had smoke and heat damage

The family who lived there made it out okay.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.