QHS protester case makes way to state's attorney's office

The case of a Quincy man arrested Friday after protesting in front of Quincy Senior High School.

The case has now made its way to the Adams County State's Attorney's Office. First Assistant Todd Eyler says while Jason Priest has the right to protest peacefully, the Quincy Police Department was correct to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

Eyler says people can protest peacefully on public property, but once they breach the peace, it becomes a problem.

"People have the right to say what they want. It depends on how they are saying those things, and how they are impacting and affecting other individuals," said Eyler. "It's when their physical act along with their verbal act becomes unreasonable, and then breaches the peace."

Eyler says a disorderly conduct charge is a Class C misdemeanor and can result in up to 30 days in jail, and a $1,500 fine.

