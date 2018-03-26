Trial date set for man accused of shooting three people, killing one

A Hannibal man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, will have his trial in Marion County, but it won't be a local jury.

Timothy Brokes will be tried by a Franklin County jury, that decision was made during a court appearance Monday. Brokes is accused of shooting Aaron Gauch, his wife Brittany Gauch, and Monroe County Police Officer Travis Pugh in January 2016.

Brittany Gauch died from her wounds.

A trial date was also set for May 7th, 2019.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.