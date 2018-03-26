Remembering Rudd: Former QHS/QC star leaves behind magical legacy

Around Quincy he was simply known as "Magic."



"The dude loved life. He loved basketball. He loved community. He loved being Magic," said Quincy Herald-Whig sports writer Matt Schuckman.



For his electric play on the floor for a Quincy High team entering the height of its power after a second place finish in 1979, Mike Rudd was already a known commodity in Quincy but it was his heroics in the '79 semifinals in double overtime that introduced everyone to a little bit of Quincy Magic.



With time winding down in a 51-51 tie game Rudd stole a pass right from under a Lisle Benet player's nose and streaked down the floor headed for the game winning bucket.



"Mike was known for making plays and it didn't surprise me none when he picked his pocket," said Rudd's teammate Bruce Douglas, who was a freshman at the time.



What happened next didn't surprise Douglas either. Because with a 6'8" Benet player guarding the 5'7'' Rudd one on one, Douglas was in tow. Rather than take a contested shot that would surely win the game, "Magic" Mike Rudd made some magic of his own.



"Of course my heart was beating," Douglas recalls. "Sure enough, Mike got the defender out of the play and dropped it back to me for the easy bucket."



The unselfish play of Rudd secured the double overtime win.



Saturday, Rudd died at the age of 56 due to complications from a rare lung disease.



But to so many, Mike Rudd was more than a former star for the Blue Devils and then Quincy Colleg. He was a mentor, a beacon and an ambassador for Quincy basketball.



"He was a difference maker and someone you could count on," Douglas said.



"He just was excited about life and excited about helping other people. That's how he lived."



"He told you that he loved you when he saw you," remembers current Quincy High head coach Andy Douglas.



"He expressed his feelings toward you and he did that with a lot of people."



Andy Douglas had a special relationship with Rudd. After all, when Douglas got his start as a coach, it was as Magic's assistant at Quincy Junior High.



"I knew he would be a good mentor for me and he was that and more," he said.



"This biggest thing was, and this is what he taught me, was that it's not about the wins and losses as much as it is about the kids."



Rudd's impact didn't stop there, either.



"I would say that young adults now who are beginning to coach and officiate are taking the lessons they learned from him and trying to emulate that," said Schuckman.



Rudd's time patrolling the courts and bleachers of Gem City basketball games may be over, but the magic doesn't have to be.



"Mike Rudd trusted Bruce then," said Schuckman as he recalled Rudd's now famous steal in 1979.



"He trusted his teammates then, and he trusts us now to carry on his legacy of putting community first."



As a fitting tribute to a man who spent so many years on the court and in the stands at Quincy High School, Rudd's visitation will be held at Blue Devil Gym on Saturday.

