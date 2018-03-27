Williams wins WGEM Golden Apple - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Williams wins WGEM Golden Apple

Posted:
Williams wins WGEM Golden Apple Williams wins WGEM Golden Apple
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Second grade teacher Shelley Williams was awarded the March WGEM Golden Apple Award.

Williams teaches at Keokuk's St. Vincent's Catholic School. She is in her 28th year teaching.

She said her favorite part about teaching is her students.

 "Well it's just got to be the kids, for sure," Williams said. "Seeing their faces, coming in in the morning and seeing them smiling at you and ready to go, and watching them grow, and learn, that's the best part. The kids are what makes our life."   

Coming up tonight on WGEM News at Six - Mrs. Williams' students share what sets her apart. Plus, fellow educators share how her teaching goes beyond the kids in her class.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.