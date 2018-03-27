Two WIU students arrested for credit card fraud

McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of Taya Fox, 19, of Chicago, IL and Azeez Oki, 18, of Chicago, IL.

On Sunday, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office received a report of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

The Macomb Police Department tracked the use of the card back to Fox and Oki, who are both Western Illinois University students.

Police say Fox and Oki, obtained the debit/credit card information illegally through an internet app, and proceeded to make several purchases totaling approximately $1,500.00. Fox was charged with Use of an Account Code with Intent to Defraud. Oki was charged with Identity Theft.

Both are being held at the McDonough County Jail in lieu of bond.