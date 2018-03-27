Keokuk teacher wins March Golden Apple Award

A second grade teacher from Keokuk's St. Vincent's Catholic School was named the WGEM Golden Apple Award winner for March.



Shelley Williams began her career in 1984. She is now in her 28th year teaching.

"With almost 30 years in the classroom she comes at it every year like a new teacher with that excitement and the passion to be in the classroom," Principal Darren MacArthur said.

"Seeing their faces, coming in in the morning and seeing them smiling at you and ready to go, and watching them grow, and learn, that's the best part," Williams said. "The kids are what makes our life."

From dying Easter eggs to a class terrarium and birthday lunches in the classroom, students say there is always something exciting going on in Williams' class.

"We are always doing something fun," second grader Adeline Burnett said.

Williams said fun, creative classroom activities are "little incentives" to keep kids learning.

"She's the best teacher I every had," second grader Kori Myers said.

"She is my favorite," second grader Ayden Caulkins added.

Parent Melissa Capaldo's son Alex is now in sixth grade, but says Williams is still one of his favorite teachers.

"She really makes the kids feel unique. She gives them one on one attention," Capaldo said.

Williams' fellow educators also value her teaching and often visit her for advice.

"Just to talk to her if nothing else, she's just a great person," kindergarten teacher Paula Miller said. "They say it takes a special person to be a teacher and she's pretty awesome."

Williams said a big part of her success comes from getting to really know each student and their family.

"The kids are counting on us and families are counting on us and God is counting on us. We don't want to let them down," Williams said.