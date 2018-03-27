Veterans taking upcoming Honor Flight #46 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Veterans taking upcoming Honor Flight #46

The following veterans will be taking the next Great River Honor Flight on April 14, 2018.

Conflict Name Hometown State Branch
AF KV James H. Atkins Hannibal MO Army
Viet David A. Baker Sciota IL Army
Viet James H. Balfour Quincy IL Navy
Viet Joseph E. Barnes Palmyra MO Army
Viet Stan L. Bartley Quincy IL Navy
Viet Steven J. Bland Hannibal MO Army
Viet James P. Bozarth Fort Madison IA Army
Viet William H. Brookhiser Wever IA Army
Viet Steven L. Campbell Quincy IL Army
Kor Robert E. Garland Quincy IL Army
Viet Lawrence L. Healy Shelbyville MO Army
Viet Robert K. Herndon Maywood MO Navy
Viet George P. Hinch Frankford MO Army
AF KV Don E.Housewright Carthage IL Army
Viet George R. Johnson Shelbyville MO Army
AF KV Roger W. King Quincy IL Air Force
Viet Ray T. Lusk Jr. Macomb IL Army
Viet Ronald E. McIntosh Hannibal MO Army
Viet Daniel M. Merker Liberty IL Army
Kor Richard E. Northern Quincy IL Army
AF KV Earl J. Rossmiller Liberty IL Army
WWII Ralph S. Scott Mt. Sterling IL Army
Viet Edward N. Skiles Industry IL Army
Viet Robert E. Stanbridge Quincy IL Navy
Viet Terry L. Walden Quincy IL Navy
Viet Jack Wayland Macomb IL Air Force
AF KV Bob L. Weisenburger Quincy IL Army
Viet Kirby L. Wiemelt Quincy IL Army

