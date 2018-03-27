Vehicle crash closes one lane of 36th street - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vehicle crash closes one lane of 36th street

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

One lane of 36th street has been closed following a crash on Tuesday at Branchwood Drive on the south side of Quincy.

The Sheriff's Office reports that a paper carrier driving a car failed to yield to a postal truck that was delivering mail to a home. The vehicles collided and both ended up in a ravine.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

