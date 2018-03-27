Portion of Oak Street in Quincy temporarily closed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Portion of Oak Street in Quincy temporarily closed

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte reported that Oak Street in Quincy, between 2nd and 3rd street, was closed effective immediately.

Crews in the area are working on the emergency repair of a failed sewer main, said Conte.

This section of road will remain closed until 3:00 p.m. on April 6th.

Quincy officials are reminding motorists to drive carefully near the construction work zone and to use an alternate route if possible.

