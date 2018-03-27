Students, administrators discuss safety after gun brought to school

Keokuk school officials are reviewing their safety procedures after a student walked around school all day with a loaded handgun on Monday.

The incident still has the staff and student body on edge.

Keokuk High School Prinicpal Adam Magliari said he is scheduling a meeting with teachers, parents, and the superintendent to review the school safety plans.

He said the school looks it over every month but after yesterday's events, talks need to happen immediately.

Students left school early Tuesday for spring break, but Monday's events are on their mind.

"I was petrified that one of our students had a gun in the school," student Luke Reynolds said. He was talking to me in the hallway and I never knew he had a gun with him."

"We have never had anything like that happen before but as soon as I found out who did it, I kind of saw it a little bit," student Emilee McKay said.

Luke Reynolds hopes the school cracks down.

"We need more protection in our school. I mean, not let people get guns that are underage," Reynolds said.

Principal Adam Magliari said the school is reviewing safety measures.

He said the district found out about it at 2:24 p.m. yesterday when students told staff.

The principal called police immediately and they came and searched the 15-year-old student.

He said he learned a few things from the incident.

"You want to take your warning signs seriously," Magliari said. "You need to investigate the warning signs and I think we have a great culture here where students and staff will come to us if there is ever an issue. "

Iowa mandates that schools to have a plan in place for an emergency situation, but Magliari says this is a reminder that the plan needs to be reviewed and updated constantly.

"Safety is our highest priority in our district," Magliari said. "We are going to go back and look at the measures and especially now, we are going to take it seriously and continue those talks. "

Keokuk Police said the student was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, a class D felony.

The student was taken to the Southeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.

Magliari said police presence should increase with a parent-teacher meeting happening at the high school on Tuesday.