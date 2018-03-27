Flash flooding washes out roads

Two of the hardest hit roads that were washed out in Monroe County, Missouri due to Monday's flash flooding were Vermont Lane and Florida road.

That's where crews were working all day Tuesday to get the roads back open.

Residents like Jim Rigg who lives nearby said it happened quickly. Water levels rose and washed away the gravel roads that lead to their homes.

"This was the first time I've ever seen it come up this quick this fast, and do this much damage." said Rigg.

Officials said several roads in Ralls County washed away overnight, causing about $80,000 worth of damage.

"This morning we were able to deduct in the daylight where the problems were and try to get the roads back open." said Wiley Hibbard, Ralls County Presiding Commissioner.

Hibbard said it's important for this work to be done today because for some residents who live around here, one road is their only access to town. "It's important. It's not a prime-time for farming season but it needs to be open especially if people are traveling around. We need to make sure that they're safe." he said.

Rigg said they're impressed by how quickly crews were able to fix their roads.

"It needs to be done. There are a lot of farmers out here that use these roads. Luckily, it did it now instead of during farming season because then how would you get around?" stated Rigg.

Hibbard said the work done this week is just a temporary fix until they can go in and completely repair the roads sometime in the future.

He said they'll ask for federal aide to help cover some of the cost but isn't certain that will happen.