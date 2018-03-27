Voters asked to disband transportation board - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Voters asked to disband transportation board

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
On April 3rd, voters in 4 counties will be asked to disband the Highway 36 transportation development district.

Marion, Monroe, Macon, and Shelby Counties make up the board.

It was originally created to implement a sales tax to raise money for the highway 36 corridor.

That tax ended last summer.

The board's secretary, Lyndon Bode, said the counties will benefit if voters abolish the district.

"There is still a little trickling of money coming in. We've discussed and agreed as a board to split  the proceeds, whatever is left, between the four counties." said Bode.

Bode expects each county to receive around $150,000. 

