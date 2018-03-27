Clark County Schools upgrading security

Kracht said entrances to the schools are becoming more secure.

Church said he thinks the new security is a good idea.

The Clark County School District is taking extra measures to make sure its students and staff are safer during the school day.

The district is using around $600,000 of the roughly $8-million bond issue it passed last April, to help fund security upgrades.

Both administrators and teachers said on Tuesday that it's a needed project that will help everyone in the district.

Jessica Pitford is the District Behavior Specialist for Clark County Schools. Her work with students sends her to each school in the district, and she said those schools need to be secure for a proper learning environment.



"We're not going to get any learning accomplished unless they do feel safe, so putting these in place, these measurements, these proactive things just kind of eases our students' stress and makes them feel safe so they're ready to learn." Pitford said.

Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said that's one of the reasons the district is upgrading security at its school entrances.

He said things like key fobs to enter the buildings, as well as vestibules that require visitors to be checked in before they enter are going to increase safety.



"Every parent wants that regardless if the school's in Clark County, Palmyra, Quincy, anywhere in the country." Kracht said. "You expect your kids to get on a bus, go to school, learn that day, and come home safely."

Middle School Principal Jason Church added that in a time where school safety is part of a national discussion, he's happy his school is upgrading security.

"These safeguards are things that will be enacted 24/7, 365, which forces us to be able to do those things." Church said. "We need to keep kids safe, and it is a hot button issue right now climate wise across the United States."

Pitford agreed, and she said during the school day she's also thinking about safety from a parent's perspective.

"I'm a mother of two students in our district, so I like that part too, that I feel that my children are going to be safe when they get to the building." Pitford said.

Superintendent Kracht also said the security upgrades at the middle school, high school, and Running Fox Elementary should be completed in the next two to three weeks.

He said Blackhawk Elementary's security upgrades should be completed this summer.