Hannibal Regional celebrates 25 years at current location

Hannibal Regional is celebrating a 25-year milestone.

The hospital hosted a celebration Tuesday, remembering the last 25 years that it has spent at its current location.

Hospital officials said the expansion of the campus, and continued improvements show just how big of an impact Hannibal Regional has on the Tri-States.

"I think just how our facility has grown, how it's utilized by our community, and how our partners in health care and some of those organizations that have come out here on campus and to moved their location to out here, I think that's all a reflection of some of the great things that we have done in these 25 years." Hannibal Regional Health Care System President Todd Ahrens said.

It means everything. It provides a care, not to just this community, but to the Tri-State area." Auxiliary Member Mary Francis Quinlin said. "We have patients from surrounding areas and surrounding states."

Hospital officials said another important contribution to local healthcare has been the campuses expansion of its cancer center.