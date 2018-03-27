Quincy's Douglas is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- Six worthy candidates, but only one winner.



The five day race for the latest People's Choice award has come to an end and it's time to reveal the WGEM Coach of the Year in boys basketball.



Quincy High's Andy Douglas is the winner after making quite a comeback in the final minutes of voting to edge West Hancock's Reno Pinkston.



Douglas led the Blue Devils to an outright Western Big Six championship and the program's first regional title since 2009.



In total, there were more than 2,000 votes cast and Douglas rallied to win by just 17 votes.



Special thanks to all those who voted and WGEM will feature Douglas in the days to come.