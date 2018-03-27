Quincy's Douglas is The People's Choice - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy's Douglas is The People's Choice

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy's Andy Douglas is The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year. Quincy's Andy Douglas is The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year.

(WGEM) -- Six worthy candidates, but only one winner.

The five day race for the latest People's Choice award has come to an end and it's time to reveal the WGEM Coach of the Year in boys basketball.

Quincy High's Andy Douglas is the winner after making quite a comeback in the final minutes of voting to edge West Hancock's Reno Pinkston.

Douglas led the Blue Devils to an outright Western Big Six championship and the program's first regional title since 2009.

In total, there were more than 2,000 votes cast and Douglas rallied to win by just 17 votes.

Special thanks to all those who voted and WGEM will feature Douglas in the days to come.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.