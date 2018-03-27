Knox County football sends two to collegiate ranks

Two of Knox County's top senior student athletes made their college decisions official this afternoon..Hayden Miller and Cory Moubry signed their national letters of intent to play college football.



Miller leaves Knox County as one of the program's all-time offensive leaders. He will be taking his receiving talents to Missouri S&T next year. And Miller wants to study nuclear engineering making the academics just as important as the athletics.



"(Missouri S&T) satisfied my major that I was looking for which was nuclear engineering. That was one of the best programs in the nation and I just really wanted to finish my athletic career there," he said.



"It's special to me because this is a big time in my life and I look forward to the experience."



Moubry, meanwhile, is taking his talents to Marshall, Missouri. He has chosen Missouri Valley as his home for the next four years. When the Vikings came calling, Moubry didn't hesitate to commit.



"When they contacted me I looked them up a little and saw that they were one of the winningest NAIA programs. So, I kid of wanted to join a good program like that," Moubry says.



"I'm pretty excited for it. I wasn't ready to give up my football career so I decided to go play college football and enjoy another four years of it."



Moubry plans to stay at linebacker in college while Miller says he hopes to continue playing wide receiver.

