Stone at ease in second season with Quincy University baseball

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Aaron Stone's second year as a member of the Quincy University baseball team is going about as well as he could have hoped.



The Palmyra product has won all three of his decisions and sports an earned run average of 3.29.



Stone says he feels more at ease in his role this season.



"I think a lot of it is confidence in myself, and the coaches having more confidence in me. I think that's a big part of it, and having a great team behind me, and competing," Stone said.



"I'm a lot more comfortable. It's one more with the guys (and) getting used to everybody, just another year old gaining knowledge from Coach Rabe and Coach (Schissel) down (in the bullpen)."



Stone leads the Hawks in innings pitched at 27.1 and he's thrown at least five innings in all but one of his five starts.



According to head coach Josh Rabe, Stone has found a groove.



"He battled a little injury over the winter but he's come in, he's changed speeds, he's been effective as far as throwing the ball over the plate, and it's been good," Rabe said.



"It's what we expected to get when we recruited him."



Stone is being counted on when it matters most.



Four out of the five starts he's made this season have come against league opponents.