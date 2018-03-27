Flooding threatens historic bridge

Monday's flooding threatened a historic bridge in Monroe County.



Officials say flash flooding knocked out 5 of the 6 support beams holding up the Union Covered Bridge southwest of Paris. It was built in the early 1870s and is one of four historic covered bridges left in Missouri. Crews were using the support beams to do renovation work on the bridge...but officials say the bridge should hold up fine without them.



"Its really important to the members of Monroe County, the citizens. Its a landmark," Sheriff David Hoffman with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. "A lot of people come to see it every year and would hate to lose it."



Jim Rehard with Missouri parks says the bridge renovation project was set to finish in May, but this delay could set that work back about a week.

He says around 29,000 thousand people visit the bridge each year.