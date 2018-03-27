Dentist association pushes to stop the use of opioid painkillers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Dentist association pushes to stop the use of opioid painkillers

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM)

Dentistry could be the next profession to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers. 

According to new research, dentists are the leading prescribers of opioids for teens. 

That's why the American Dental Association wants to mandate education for dentist and encourages use of other painkillers that are not addictive. 

A local dentist says the dental industry has been under the microscope recently for prescribing opioids. 

"I think most of us are looking at it a lot harder and we are trying to alter our treatments and our prescription methods to accommodate that," said Dr. Dale Quimby with Advanced Dental Care.

Opioids are usually prescribed for short term pain after procedures including removal of wisdom teeth and other tooth extractions

