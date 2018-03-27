Quincy looking at privatizing water, sewer services

Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte says that could mean a rate hike for customers.

Aldermen need to put together a city budget before May 1.

A private firm, American Water, is interested in buying the city's water and sewer systems.

Quincy officials are looking at yet another option in an effort to deal with the city's $1.8-million budget shortfall.

American Water would then run the water and sewer departments for the city.

"Probably the starkest difference would be both the rate structure and who is controlling the infrastructure," says Conte. "Rather than seeing city crews out there repairing water mains, it would be a private entity."

Conte is now putting together a report to present to city council on the pros and cons of using a private firm.

