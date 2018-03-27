Scott County crash sends three to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Scott County crash sends three to hospital

Posted:
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police say a crash after 4 p.m. Tuesday sent two adults and a juvenile to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities: 81-year-old Charles Howe was attempting to cross U.S. 67 at Harts School Road in Scott County when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and drove into the path of Amanda Crain.

Howe was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

