Scott County crash sends three to hospital

Two of the hardest hit roads that were washed out due to that flash flooding were Vermont Lane and Florida road.More >>
Quincy Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte reported that Oak Street in Quincy, between 2nd and 3rd street, was closed effective immediately.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of Taya Fox, 19, of Chicago, IL and Azeez Oki, 18, of Chicago, IL.More >>
A Hannibal man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, will have his trial in Marion County, but it won't be a local jury.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including allegations a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm got data inappropriately from millions of Facebook users.More >>
A Quincy priest is getting closer to sainthood. Church leaders and local historians talked about the impact this would have on the community.More >>
Interest rates are going up after the Federal Reserve approved the increase on March 21.More >>
A Keokuk High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a loaded gun inside the school, according to principal Adam Magliari.More >>
Fire heavily damaged a home in rural Lee County Monday.More >>
