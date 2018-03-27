Tuesday's Area Scores - March 27 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - March 27

QND blanked QHS in the first of two regular season meetings in the crosstown showdown series. QND blanked QHS in the first of two regular season meetings in the crosstown showdown series.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

QND: 3
Quincy High: 0
Erin Barnes/Morgan Evans/Hannah Peters: goals
Lady Raiders: (6-0-1)
Blue Devils: (0-3-1)

Marshall: 0
Hannibal: 6
Hannah Nichols: 2 goals
Lady Pirates: (2-0)


**College Baseball**

Illinois State: 8
Western Illinois: 4
Drue Galassi: 2-4, RBI
Leathernecks: (3-15), vs. Mizzou (Wednesday, 3 p.m.)


**College Volleyball, Men's**

Mount Mercy: 3
Culver-Stockton: 1
25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
James Heisse: 43 assists
Wildcats: (6-17, 1-9)

