Tuesday's Area Scores - March 27

**High School Soccer, Girls**
QND: 3
Quincy High: 0
Erin Barnes/Morgan Evans/Hannah Peters: goals
Lady Raiders: (6-0-1)
Blue Devils: (0-3-1)
Marshall: 0
Hannibal: 6
Hannah Nichols: 2 goals
Lady Pirates: (2-0)
**College Baseball**
Illinois State: 8
Western Illinois: 4
Drue Galassi: 2-4, RBI
Leathernecks: (3-15), vs. Mizzou (Wednesday, 3 p.m.)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Mount Mercy: 3
Culver-Stockton: 1
25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
James Heisse: 43 assists
Wildcats: (6-17, 1-9)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.